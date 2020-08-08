Faryal Mehmood & Daniyal Raheal giving us major vaccay goals with honeymoon pictures
As much as we adore celebrity weddings, we definitely have a soft spot in our hearts for celebrity honeymoons.
When you’re with the one you love, there’s no doubt you can be happy just about anywhere and it’s really sweet to see our favorite stars beginning their lives together as a married couple.
Almost after two months of tying the knot, Faryal Mahmood and Daniyal Raheal have shared some adorable pictures from their romantic getaway.
The newlyweds honeymoon pictures are giving us some serious inspiration as they are currently vacationing at the northern areas of Pakistan.
Sharing tons of pictures of the beautiful scenery up north, the couple seems to be having the time of their life.
We tried to show you all! I cant even🙌 Allah mia you are THE BOSS!!! thank you for today🙏 alhamdullilah #thebestday #ourday #surreal @daniyalraheal thank you for this experience ❤ This man continues to show me how to live my life to the fullest. Free from fears, judgements or the madness of this messy world. That is why this man is my better half! #saymashallah #northerns #upupandaway #mountains #khaplu #serenakhaplu #faryalmehmoodraheal #daniyalraheal
Earlier in May, Faryal and Daniyal got hitched in an intimate ceremony held at their home in attendance of their close friends and family members.
Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!
