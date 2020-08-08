Faryal Mehmood & Daniyal Raheal giving us major vaccay goals with honeymoon pictures

As much as we adore celebrity weddings, we definitely have a soft spot in our hearts for celebrity honeymoons.

When you’re with the one you love, there’s no doubt you can be happy just about anywhere and it’s really sweet to see our favorite stars beginning their lives together as a married couple.

Almost after two months of tying the knot, Faryal Mahmood and Daniyal Raheal have shared some adorable pictures from their romantic getaway.

The newlyweds honeymoon pictures are giving us some serious inspiration as they are currently vacationing at the northern areas of Pakistan.

Sharing tons of pictures of the beautiful scenery up north, the couple seems to be having the time of their life.

Earlier in May, Faryal and Daniyal got hitched in an intimate ceremony held at their home in attendance of their close friends and family members.

