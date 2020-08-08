ICC confirms Men's T20WC 2021 in India, 2022 in Australia

DUBAI – The 2021 edition of the T20 World Cup, which was scheduled in India, will take place as planned, the International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed on Saturday.

The international cricket body said that the new schedule for major events affected by coronavirus pandemic.

“The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2020 which was supposed to be held in Australia in October-November has been postponed to 2022.”

“The format of the Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 will remain as it was for 2020, and all the teams who qualified for the 2020 event will now participate in the edition in India. A new qualification process will be run for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022,” an ICC statement read.

Whereas the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup is concerned, it was also deferred from February and March 2021 to the following year. The qualification event to decide the three remaining teams to join the hosts and the top four sides who have already ensured participation will take place in 2021.