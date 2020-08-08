PM Imran asks Pakistanis to join biggest ever tree plantation drive
'The target is 3.5 million trees in a day though we will try to exceed it,' says the Pakistani premier
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has asked every citizen to join his movement for plantation of trees across the country from tomorrow.
In a tweet on Saturday, the Pakistani premier said that he has asked his MPs, Ministers, Chief Ministers and Tiger Force to participate in the biggest tree planting campaign in our history.
I want everyone to join me tomorrow, 9 Aug, in planting trees all over Pak. Have asked my MPs, ministers, Chief Ministers and Tiger Force to participate in the biggest tree planting campaign in our history. The target is 35 lakh trees in a day though we will try to exceed it.— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 8, 2020
PM Imran Khan said that the target is 3.5 million trees in a day though we will try to exceed it.
Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar said that Tiger force will plant ten billion saplings across the country, under the green and clean tree plantation drive.
He added 1.2 million trees will be planted in Punjab while 0.5 million trees will plant in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to make Pakistan green and clean.
