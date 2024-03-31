Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
Lifestyle

'I was forced to laugh at bad jokes in The Kapil Sharma Show,' admits Archana Puran Singh

Web Desk
09:58 PM | 31 Mar, 2024
Archana Puran Singh
Source: Social media

Archana Puran Singh eagerly awaits the release of her upcoming comedy show, "The Great Indian Kapil Show," on Netflix, featuring Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, and others.

Renowned for her role as a judge on the comedy show, Archana recently shared her enthusiasm for what she considers "the best job in the world," humorously noting that she's "laughing all the way to the bank" continuously.

Archana also addressed past criticisms of her laughter, particularly at jokes that fell short of expectations. Archana was asked why she laughs at bad jokes also, to which she responded by saying, “It doesn’t happen anymore!”

“Now you’ll see, in the last three years, since we are doing the show, and especially now when we are on Netflix… Earlier people used to say that I laughed at bad jokes as well, I was not happy with it. What used to happen then is that if a particular joke didn’t have the punch, they (the makers) thought that if we use Archana’s laughter then woh punch utth jaayega (it’ll make people laugh), but it didn’t work that way, woh punch nahi utha, but main hi baith gayi (it didn’t become funnier, and I was criticised instead). People started to think, ‘this woman is mad, she is laughing for nothing. The integrity of my laughter took the beating,” she explained.

During a recent media interaction, Archana discussed her unique role of being paid to laugh. Reflecting on her unexpected fame for her laughter, she remarked, "I never imagined I'd become more famous for my laughter. As an actor, I always thought my performances would take the spotlight, but destiny had other plans."

Archana also shed light on the editing process, revealing how her laughter was sometimes manipulated in post-production. However, she expressed satisfaction that the show has now embraced authenticity, with both herself and Kapil Sharma openly acknowledging when jokes fall flat. This willingness to laugh at themselves, she believes, strengthens the connection with viewers.

As "The Great Indian Kapil Show" prepares to debut on Netflix on Saturday, March 30, Archana eagerly anticipates sharing laughs with audiences worldwide.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

09:58 PM | 31 Mar, 2024

'I was forced to laugh at bad jokes in The Kapil Sharma Show,' admits ...

08:25 PM | 31 Mar, 2024

8-foot tall man among Umrah pilgrims grabs people's attention

04:49 PM | 31 Mar, 2024

Mahira Khan sets internet on fire with new fashion video 

04:32 PM | 31 Mar, 2024

Mehwish Hayat to share screen with Yo Yo Honey Singh

09:55 PM | 30 Mar, 2024

Who gifted Hareem Shah a luxury apartment in London?

09:11 PM | 30 Mar, 2024

Rani Mukerji talks about second child, traumatic miscarriage

Lifestyle

09:40 AM | 30 Mar, 2024

PIA suspends Hina Sani after her arrest by Canadian authorities in ...

11:45 PM | 28 Mar, 2024

Sana Javed's marriage to Shoaib Malik: Ahsan Khan explains why people ...

09:05 AM | 30 Mar, 2024

‘Savage and Hypocrite’: Sahir Ali Bagga comes down hard on Rahat ...

09:25 PM | 29 Mar, 2024

Varun becomes youngest Bollywood actor to make debut at Madame ...

08:45 PM | 29 Mar, 2024

Bobby Deol to play villain opposite Alia Bhatt in YRF's next

07:58 PM | 30 Mar, 2024

Alia Bhatt and Harshdeep Kaur sing ‘Ikk Kuddi’ together at Hope ...

Advertisement

Latest

09:58 PM | 31 Mar, 2024

'I was forced to laugh at bad jokes in The Kapil Sharma Show,' admits Archana Puran Singh

Gold & Silver

04:33 PM | 29 Mar, 2024

Gold prices see whooping increase in Pakistan

Forex

Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 31 March 2024

Pakistani rupee remains largely stable against US dollar in open market on March 31, 2024.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.1 for buying and 280.85 for selling.

Euro was quoted at 301.45 for buying and 304.45 for selling while British Pound hovers around 353.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 73.65.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 31 March 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.1 280.85
Euro EUR 301.45 304.45
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353.5 357
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.4 76.15
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.65 74.4
Australian Dollar AUD 182.7 184.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 747.61 755.61
Canadian Dollar CAD 204.25 206.45
China Yuan CNY 38.74 39.14
Danish Krone DKK 40.3 40.7
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.55 35.9
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 910.14 919.14
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 59.85
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.56 172.56
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.19 26.49
Omani Riyal OMR 721.86 729.86
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.57 77.27
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 26.89 27.19
Swiss Franc CHF 313.78 316.28
Thai Bhat THB 7.76 7.91

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: