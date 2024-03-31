'I was forced to laugh at bad jokes in The Kapil Sharma Show,' admits Archana Puran Singh

Archana Puran Singh eagerly awaits the release of her upcoming comedy show, "The Great Indian Kapil Show," on Netflix, featuring Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, and others.

Renowned for her role as a judge on the comedy show, Archana recently shared her enthusiasm for what she considers "the best job in the world," humorously noting that she's "laughing all the way to the bank" continuously.

Archana also addressed past criticisms of her laughter, particularly at jokes that fell short of expectations. Archana was asked why she laughs at bad jokes also, to which she responded by saying, “It doesn’t happen anymore!”

“Now you’ll see, in the last three years, since we are doing the show, and especially now when we are on Netflix… Earlier people used to say that I laughed at bad jokes as well, I was not happy with it. What used to happen then is that if a particular joke didn’t have the punch, they (the makers) thought that if we use Archana’s laughter then woh punch utth jaayega (it’ll make people laugh), but it didn’t work that way, woh punch nahi utha, but main hi baith gayi (it didn’t become funnier, and I was criticised instead). People started to think, ‘this woman is mad, she is laughing for nothing. The integrity of my laughter took the beating,” she explained.

During a recent media interaction, Archana discussed her unique role of being paid to laugh. Reflecting on her unexpected fame for her laughter, she remarked, "I never imagined I'd become more famous for my laughter. As an actor, I always thought my performances would take the spotlight, but destiny had other plans."

Archana also shed light on the editing process, revealing how her laughter was sometimes manipulated in post-production. However, she expressed satisfaction that the show has now embraced authenticity, with both herself and Kapil Sharma openly acknowledging when jokes fall flat. This willingness to laugh at themselves, she believes, strengthens the connection with viewers.

As "The Great Indian Kapil Show" prepares to debut on Netflix on Saturday, March 30, Archana eagerly anticipates sharing laughs with audiences worldwide.