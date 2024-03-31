US Congressman Tim Walberg suggests dropping nuclear bomb on Gaza

US Republican Congressman Tim Walberg has suggested dropping a nuclear bomb on Gaza “like Nagasaki and Hiroshima” in order to “get it over quick”.
Walberg's remarks provoked anger and were widely condemned by the people while his office insisted it was “metaphorical”.
The Gaza health ministry said on Sunday at least 32,782 Palestinians have been killed and 75,298 injured in Israel's military offensive on Gaza since Oct 7. A vast majority of the Palestinians killed in the Israeli strikes is women and children. The Israeli military is also targeting journalists indiscriminately.
BREAKING | At least 2 journalists killed and multiple injured after an Israeli airstrike targeted the tents in the vicinity of Al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir Al-Balah, Central Gaza pic.twitter.com/QE7C3JrHiC— TIMES OF GAZA (@Timesofgaza) March 31, 2024
In his Easter message, Pope Francis highlighted the plight of the Gaza children and reiterated his call for an immediate ceasefire and the release of all captives.
Addressing tens of thousands people who gathered at St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican, Francis said: “I appeal once again that access to humanitarian aid be ensured to Gaza, and call once more for the prompt release of the hostages seized on last October 7 and for an immediate ceasefire in the Strip.
“How much suffering we see in the eyes of children, the children have forgotten to smile in those war zones. With their eyes, children ask us: Why? Why all this death? Why all this destruction? War is always an absurdity and a defeat,” he added.
Pakistani rupee remains largely stable against US dollar in open market on March 31, 2024.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.1 for buying and 280.85 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 301.45 for buying and 304.45 for selling while British Pound hovers around 353.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 73.65.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.1
|280.85
|Euro
|EUR
|301.45
|304.45
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.5
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.4
|76.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.65
|74.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|747.61
|755.61
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.25
|206.45
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.74
|39.14
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.3
|40.7
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.55
|35.9
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|910.14
|919.14
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|59.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.56
|172.56
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.19
|26.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|721.86
|729.86
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.89
|27.19
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|313.78
|316.28
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
