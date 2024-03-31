Search

US Congressman Tim Walberg suggests dropping nuclear bomb on Gaza

Web Desk
11:13 PM | 31 Mar, 2024
US Republican Congressman Tim Walberg
US Republican Congressman Tim Walberg has suggested dropping a nuclear bomb on Gaza “like Nagasaki and Hiroshima” in order to “get it over quick”.

Walberg's remarks provoked anger and were widely condemned by the people while his office insisted it was “metaphorical”.

The Gaza health ministry said on Sunday at least 32,782 Palestinians have been killed and 75,298 injured in Israel's military offensive on Gaza since Oct 7. A vast majority of the Palestinians killed in the Israeli strikes is women and children. The Israeli military is also targeting journalists indiscriminately.

In his Easter message, Pope Francis highlighted the plight of the Gaza children and reiterated his call for an immediate ceasefire and the release of all captives.

Addressing tens of thousands people who gathered at St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican, Francis said: “I appeal once again that access to humanitarian aid be ensured to Gaza, and call once more for the prompt release of the hostages seized on last October 7 and for an immediate ceasefire in the Strip.

“How much suffering we see in the eyes of children, the children have forgotten to smile in those war zones. With their eyes, children ask us: Why? Why all this death? Why all this destruction? War is always an absurdity and a defeat,” he added.

