03:24 PM | 21 Oct, 2020
Fast & Furious franchise soon to reach the finish line!
Universal Pictures has reportedly decided to wrap up with two final films in the Fast & Furious franchise, which will see Justin Lin return to direct.

The franchise regulars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel and Sung Kang are likely return.

The latest “Fast & Furious” film, titled “F9,” was initially supposed to premiere earlier this year, but Universal delayed the project because of the COVID-19 pandemic and pushed its release to April 2021.

The Fast & Furious franchise, which was launched in 2001, became Universal Pictures’ highest grossing movie series.It is also one of the highest grossing movie series of all time.

