Iman Aly, Komal Aziz and Imran Abbas are currently vacationing in Turkey
Share
Whether celebrities need a break from the spotlight or just want some quality time with their family, there are some popular vacation destinations that always seem to be frequented by the stars.
Turkey is a fascinating country with a rich history and culture and these days it has become a favourite vacation spot for some of our celebs.
Imran Abbas, Komal Aziz and Iman Aly are currently enjoying their time in Turkey.
They have been keeping their fans updates by posting some incredible pictures with breathtaking views and devouring some delicious look food.
View this post on Instagram
Vacation calories don’t count right ? Some more turkish breakfast. A lot of the food that I previously didn’t like on my previous trips is growing on me like the Turkish bagel bread simit, the Turkish eggs menemen and kumpir. I might start liking turkish tea soon too. They say if you have any food eleven times, you can acquire a taste for it and it almost always works.
Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!
-
- Tandoors to remain closed in parts of Balochistan, after Qutta ...12:53 PM | 22 Oct, 2020
-
- TTP’s major terror bid foiled in Balochistan, seize bombs weighing ...12:23 PM | 22 Oct, 2020
-
-
- Spencer Davis – Bandleader of the Spencer Davis group dies at 8111:22 AM | 22 Oct, 2020
-
-
- Court orders to provide mattress, chair and home cooked food to ...11:59 AM | 22 Oct, 2020
- Boxer Amir Khan declares Imran Khan “amazing” PM11:27 AM | 22 Oct, 2020
- Punjab approves Rs6.14b for NMU11:06 AM | 22 Oct, 2020