04:05 PM | 21 Oct, 2020
Iman Aly, Komal Aziz and Imran Abbas are currently vacationing in Turkey
Whether celebrities need a break from the spotlight or just want some quality time with their family, there are some popular vacation destinations that always seem to be frequented by the stars. 

Turkey is a fascinating country with a rich history and culture and these days it has become a favourite vacation spot for some of our celebs.

Imran Abbas, Komal Aziz and Iman Aly are currently enjoying their time in Turkey.

Me and mine in Istanbul

They have been keeping their fans updates by posting some incredible pictures with breathtaking views and devouring some delicious look food.

