Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Aqua Shrimp Farming Paid Internship launched in Punjab to empower youth

Aqua Shrimp Farming Paid Internship Launched In Punjab To Empower Youth

LAHORE – If you are a graduate in Fisheries, Aquaculture, or Zoology, and are looking to get on field experience, Punjab government launched Aqua Shrimp Farming Internship Programme under guidance of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

The Internship initiative aims to provide hands-on training to young graduates in fields of fisheries, aquaculture, and zoology, besides supporting development of shrimp farming as key sector for both domestic and international markets.

The internship program will not offer practical training only as interns will get a monthly stipend of Rs50,000 for six months.

As per available details, interns will be trained at Muzaffargarh shrimp farm and training facility aims to equip participants with essential skills in modern shrimp farming techniques, enabling them to contribute to the sector’s expansion.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz highlighted the immense potential of shrimp farming to generate both domestic revenue and foreign exchange. She pointed out that shrimp farming could be scaled up across 100,000 acres of land in the province, with projected earnings of over one billion US dollars from exports.

Chief Minister Internship Program launched with Rs25,000 stipend; Apply Online

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan – Exchange rate of US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham 17 November 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.3 279
Euro EUR 290.85 293.6
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349.55 353.05
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.35 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.65 74.2
Australian Dollar AUD 181.25 181.43
Bahrain Dinar BHD 731.21 739.21
Canadian Dollar CAD 198.16 200.56
China Yuan CNY 38.58 38.98
Danish Krone DKK 39.58 39.98
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.37 35.72
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.92 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 894.99 904.49
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.5 63.1
New Zealand Dollar NZD 163.14 165.14
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.78 25.08
Omani Riyal OMR 715.66 724.16
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.62 76.32
Singapore Dollar SGD 206.27 208.27
Swedish Krona SEK 25.82 26.12
Swiss Franc CHF 311.45 314.25
Thai Baht THB 7.93 8.08
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search