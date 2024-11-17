Aqua Shrimp Farming Paid Internship launched in Punjab to empower youth

LAHORE – If you are a graduate in Fisheries, Aquaculture, or Zoology, and are looking to get on field experience, Punjab government launched Aqua Shrimp Farming Internship Programme under guidance of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

The Internship initiative aims to provide hands-on training to young graduates in fields of fisheries, aquaculture, and zoology, besides supporting development of shrimp farming as key sector for both domestic and international markets.

The internship program will not offer practical training only as interns will get a monthly stipend of Rs50,000 for six months.

As per available details, interns will be trained at Muzaffargarh shrimp farm and training facility aims to equip participants with essential skills in modern shrimp farming techniques, enabling them to contribute to the sector’s expansion.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz highlighted the immense potential of shrimp farming to generate both domestic revenue and foreign exchange. She pointed out that shrimp farming could be scaled up across 100,000 acres of land in the province, with projected earnings of over one billion US dollars from exports.