Afghan nationals with PoR cards will not face any difficulty until June 30

ISLAMABAD – Minister of State for Interior Tallal Chaudhry announced that Afghan nationals holding Proof of Registration (PoR) cards will not face any difficulty until June 30 as Pakistan has launched a campaign for repatriation of foreign nationals living illegally in the country.

He stated this when a delegation of the interim government of Afghanistan met with him. The Afghan delegation was led by the Acting Minister for Commerce and Industry of Afghanistan, Haji Nooruddin Azizi. The delegation also included the Afghan Minister for Refugees and Repatriation, the Afghan Ambassador to Pakistan, and other senior officials.

During the meeting, both sides held detailed discussions on several important matters, including transit trade and the repatriation of Afghan nationals.

Chaudhry said that Afghanistan is a brotherly Islamic country, and Pakistan desires friendly and brotherly relations with Afghanistan. He added that Pakistan has selflessly served Afghan nationals for decades, and those who enter the country through legal means will continue to be warmly welcomed.

The state minister highlighted that the purpose of the “One Document Regime” is to ensure that no individual resides in Pakistan without legal documentation. He emphasized that Afghan brothers and sisters are respected, and every effort will be made to facilitate their repatriation.

In this regard, more than 50 transit camps equipped with medical and other essential facilities have been set up across the country.

According to the Minister of State, complaint cells have been established under the supervision of the Ministry of Interior and provincial chief secretaries to prevent any untoward incidents. He stated that Pakistan shares a deep bond with the Afghan community residing in the country and is committed to upholding the spirit of brotherhood.

The Afghan delegation expressed gratitude to Pakistan for hosting Afghan nationals over the past four decades. On this occasion, Acting Afghan Minister of Commerce and Industry Haji Nooruddin Azizi stated that they wish to further strengthen bilateral security and trade relations.