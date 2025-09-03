Landmark decision as Punjab bans traditional timber auction, forest cutting

LAHORE – The Punjab government has officially ended the traditional system of forest timber auctions, imposing an immediate and indefinite ban on all tree cutting and timber auctions across the province.

The government has issued a notification in this regard, stating that all forms of forest wood auctions, including those involving firewood, have been suspended until further notice.

The directive states that new, transparent rules and procedures will be developed using modern technology, including mapping systems.

The director general of the Forests, Wildlife, and Fisheries Department has been instructed to ensure strict implementation of the order.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has taken this step to safeguard the province’s forests, prevent deforestation, and reduce land erosion.

In future, any timber-related processes will include high-quality videos and photographs to document the condition and origin of the wood.

The traditional auction system had long been criticized for enabling the unchecked cutting of valuable trees under the guise of legal auctions, with the financial benefits allegedly limited to a few individuals.

This reform is being hailed as a major step toward environmental conservation and improved governance in Punjab’s forestry sector.