Today Currency Rates in Pakistan – US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal to PKR – 3 Sept. 2025

KARACHI – The currency market in Pakistan witnessed some changes on Wednesday, with major currencies maintaining relatively stable exchange rates against Pakistani rupee.

US Dollar was trading at Rs282.6 for buying and Rs283.4 for selling. Euro was quoted at Rs329.7 (buying) and Rs331.5 (selling), while UK Pound stood at Rs381.5 and Rs383.5. UAE Dirham was at Rs76.95/77.15 and Saudi Riyal at Rs75.25/75.45.

Australian Dollar at Rs183.5/188.5, Canadian Dollar at Rs205/210, and Japanese Yen at Rs1.90/2.00.