Today Currency Rates in Pakistan – US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal to PKR – 3 Sept. 2025

8:58 am | Sep 3, 2025

KARACHI – The currency market in Pakistan witnessed some changes on Wednesday, with major currencies maintaining relatively stable exchange rates against Pakistani rupee.

US Dollar was trading at Rs282.6 for buying and Rs283.4 for selling. Euro was quoted at Rs329.7 (buying) and Rs331.5 (selling), while UK Pound stood at Rs381.5 and Rs383.5. UAE Dirham was at Rs76.95/77.15 and Saudi Riyal at Rs75.25/75.45.

Australian Dollar at Rs183.5/188.5, Canadian Dollar at Rs205/210, and Japanese Yen at Rs1.90/2.00.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 282.6 283.4
Euro EUR 329.7 331.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 381.5 383.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.95 77.15
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.25 75.45
Australian Dollar AUD 183.5 188.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 748.35 750.85
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 210
China Yuan CNY 39.25 39.65
Danish Krone DKK 43.88 44.28
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.03 36.38
Indian Rupee INR 3.14 3.23
Japanese Yen JPY 1.9 2
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 914.2 922.2
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 66.68 67.28
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.33 166.33
Norwegian Krone NOK 27.73 28.03
Omani Riyal OMR 732.95 735.45
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.22 77.92
Singapore Dollar SGD 217.75 222.75
Swedish Krona SEK 29.39 29.69
Swiss Franc CHF 350.41 353.16
Thai Baht THB 8.59 8.74
   
