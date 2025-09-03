Gold Rates in Pakistan: Today Price on September 3

KARACHI – Gold remains unchanged in Pakistan after touching Rs370,700 per tola while 10 grams stood at Rs317,815. In the international market, gold remained steady at $3,480 per ounce.
Silver prices also saw no change, with rates per tola and per 10 grams at Rs4,303 and Rs3,689, respectively.
Today Gold Rates
|City
|Gold Price
|Karachi
|370,700
|Lahore
|370,700
|Islamabad
|370,700
|Peshawar
|370,700
|Quetta
|370,700
|Sialkot
|370,700
|Hyderabad
|370,700
|Faisalabad
|370,700
Gold continues to be a preferred investment during economic uncertainty due to its stability and long-standing value as a hedge against inflation.