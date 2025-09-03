Gold Rates in Pakistan: Today Price on September 3

KARACHI – Gold remains unchanged in Pakistan after touching Rs370,700 per tola while 10 grams stood at Rs317,815. In the international market, gold remained steady at $3,480 per ounce.

Silver prices also saw no change, with rates per tola and per 10 grams at Rs4,303 and Rs3,689, respectively.

Today Gold Rates

City Gold Price Karachi 370,700 Lahore 370,700 Islamabad 370,700 Peshawar 370,700 Quetta 370,700 Sialkot 370,700 Hyderabad 370,700 Faisalabad 370,700

Gold continues to be a preferred investment during economic uncertainty due to its stability and long-standing value as a hedge against inflation.