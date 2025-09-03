Latest

Gold Rates in Pakistan: Today Price on September 3

By News Desk
8:44 am | Sep 3, 2025
Gold Price Increases By Rs2000 Per Tola In Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold remains unchanged in Pakistan after touching Rs370,700 per tola while 10 grams stood at Rs317,815. In the international market, gold remained steady at $3,480 per ounce.

Silver prices also saw no change, with rates per tola and per 10 grams at Rs4,303 and Rs3,689, respectively.

Today Gold Rates 

City Gold Price
Karachi 370,700
Lahore 370,700
Islamabad 370,700
Peshawar 370,700
Quetta 370,700
Sialkot 370,700
Hyderabad 370,700
Faisalabad 370,700

Gold continues to be a preferred investment during economic uncertainty due to its stability and long-standing value as a hedge against inflation.

 

