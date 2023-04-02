Search

Pakistan

Nawaz Sharif likely to celebrate Eid in Saudi Arabia

Web Desk 11:00 AM | 2 Apr, 2023
Source: File photo

LONDON – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is expected to visit Saudi Arabia in the last 10 days of the Holy month of Ramadan.

According to the media reports, the former premier would spend the last 10 days of Ramadan in Mecca and Medina. Furthermore, the PML-N leader is also expected to celebrate Eidul Fitr in Saudi Arabia.

The PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif is living in England’s capital London now a days due to health reasons.

Last year, it emerged that the doctors advised the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz against Umrah pilgrimage to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

The London doctors of Nawaz Sharif advised him not to visit the holy land owing to his health condition, sources said.

The PML-N leader was intending to perform Umrah and pass the last 10 days of Ramadan in Medina.

Couple of days ago, the former prime minister came down hard on the supreme court judges. He called for the forming of full court bench to hear election delay case.

