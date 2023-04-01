Rs88m allocated for helipad at PM Shehbaz’s Lahore residence

LAHORE – The caretaker Punjab government has reportedly approved a huge amount to upgrade the helipad at the residence of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Lahore’s Model Town.

Reports said the Punjab Cabinet Standing Committee on Law and Order (SCCLO) has approved Rs88 million for this project at a time when the premier is promoting austerity in the country amid the crippling economic crisis.

The funds will be transferred from a block allocation of the home department into the Asaan Assignment Account of the Lahore Deputy Commissioner (DC).

In late March, the deputy commissioner had informed the SCCLO about the approximate cost for pavement, control room, lighting system, generators and civil works for the helipad.

With foreign exchange reserves falling with every passing day, the federal government is scrambling to revive the stalled IMF loan programme amid dollar crunch that has affected the import sector badly.