US again blocks UN Security Council resolution demanding Gaza ceasefire

Web Desk
09:19 AM | 9 Dec, 2023
WASHINGTON – Amid widening calls for Gaza ceasefire, the US has again vetoed resolution in the United Nations Security Council that demanded permanent halt in attacks.

As millions in war-torn Gaza are in dire need to get aid, and many countries out there are calling for a ceasefire, Washington extended its support to Tel Aviv, and reiterated its call to crush Hamas.

The voting was held after UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres made startling claims about global threat from the two-month-long war.

The development comes at a time when Jewish forces continued bombardment of Gaza from the air, imposing a siege, and advanced ground assault. Huge areas of the enclave have been razed to a wasteland, and over 80 percent of people have been displaced, and are facing shortages of food, fuel, water and medicine.

Amid no end to fight and end of casualties, Israel continues to pound Gaza from north to south, and the situation causes spiraling humanitarian nightmare. UN chief Antonio Guterres maintained that no place in Gaza was safe for its people, soon before the US vetoed resolution.

The vote left Biden-led administration diplomatically isolated on a 15-member council. Over dozen members voted in favor of UAE backed resolution while Britain abstained.

US deputy ambassador to the UN said Washington does not support resolution calling for an unsustainable ceasefire that will only plant the seeds for the next war. He however maintained that called for pauses in attacks that saw Hamas release some hostages and the humanitarian aid flow increase.

During the last two months, Israel continued bombardment and killed around 17,177 Palestinians, and thousands suffered injuries.

