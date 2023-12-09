Pakistani forces kill five terrorists in Tank operation: ISPR

RAWALPINDI – Pakistani forces claimed killing five terrorists in an intelligence-based operation in Tank, the military's media wing said.

In a statement, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said forces conducted operation in the general area of Mullazai of Tank on reported presence of militants.

It said intense fire exchange was held between troops and terrorists, and as a result, five terrorists were sent to hell. The press release said slain terrorists remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against law enforcement agencies as well as extortion and target killing of innocent civilians.

Weapons, ammunition, and explosives were also recovered during the KP operation.

After eliminating the terrorists, forces conducted sanitisation to eliminate any other terrorists present in the area. Pakistan Army said it is determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.

Earlier this week, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir said illegal foreigners were seriously affecting the country's security and economy, stressing the decision to send them to their home country was taken in the country's interest.