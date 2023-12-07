Search

WATCH: Journalist among Palestinians stripped naked by Israeli army in Gaza

Web Desk
11:59 PM | 7 Dec, 2023
Israeli Army strips Palestinian men naked in Northern Gaza
Source: Twitter

As Israeli occupation forces continue to commit war crimes against Palestinians with impunity, a video circulating on social media shows Israeli soldiers parading a large number of Palestinian young men naked apparently in northern Gaza.

Israel has vowed to annihilate the Palestinian group Hamas. More than 17,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since Oct. 7, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. In the past 24 hours, 350 Palestinians have been killed, the ministry added. Around 1.9 million people, 85% of the Gaza population, have been displaced.

Dima Khatib, who introduces herself as a journalist, managing director of AJ+ Channels, executive coach (ICF, ACC) and former Al Jazeera’s Bureau Chief for Latin America, identified one of the men stripped naked by the Israeli Army and said he was a journalist. 

Taking to Twitter, Khatib wrote, "Amongst these Palestinians we recognise journalist Diaa Al Kahlout. He could not move down south because he has an elderly mother and a child with disability. Of course Israel will tell you they are all terrorists."

Besides civilian population, Israeli is blatantly targeting the healthcare system of Gaza. 

UN Special Rapporteur on the right to health Tlaleng Mofokeng said that the “practice of medicine is under attack” in Gaza.

“As a practising medical doctor, I cannot fathom what my Gazan colleagues are enduring. They are working while their colleagues and loved ones are under attack. Many have been killed while treating their patients,” Mofokeng said in a statement.

The UN expert also reiterated her calls for an immediate ceasefire and an end to the occupation of Palestinian territory.

“We bear witness to a shameful war on healthcare workers. This war is raging because of a lack of political leadership. End the war on Gaza, and end it now”.

Powered By: