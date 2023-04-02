Karachi court hands 10-year jail sentence to man for raping differently-abled neighbour

KARACHI – A local court in Sindh's capital has sentenced a man to 10 years behind bars for sexually assaulting her neighbor girl.
Media reports suggest that the culprit Adil was found guilty of raping neighbour in 2019. Central Judge Zabiha Khattak announced the sentence and imposed a fine of Rs25,000; the convict would have to spend additional couple of months in jail if he failed to pay penalty, the judge said.
The probe started as a woman lodged a case stating that she was at work when Adil raped her stepdaughter.
Amid investigations, a medical officer in her report confirmed that the girl was sexually assaulted, however as per the DNA, slide samples and clothes of the victim did not contain any male DNA.
In her verdict, the judge maintained that crimes like rape are at spike in Pakistan, creating girls keep in fear, and the culprits should be handled with rigorous approach.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 02, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.6
|286.65
|Euro
|EUR
|308
|311
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350.5
|354
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.2
|77.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.5
|76.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.5
|189.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|754.25
|762.25
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206.5
|208.7
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.16
|41.56
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.49
|41.89
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.11
|36.46
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.45
|3.56
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.25
|2.3
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|924.86
|933.86
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.14
|64.73
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.37
|178.38
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.16
|27.46
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|736.57
|144.51
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|
77.87
|78.57
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|209.5
|211.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.35
|27.65
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|310.26
|
312.76
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.29
|8.44
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 208,500 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs179,190.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,525
|Karachi
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,525
|Islamabad
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,525
|Peshawar
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,525
|Quetta
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,525
|Sialkot
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,525
|Attock
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,525
|Gujranwala
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,525
|Jehlum
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,525
|Multan
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,525
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,525
|Gujrat
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,525
|Nawabshah
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,525
|Chakwal
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,525
|Hyderabad
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,525
|Nowshehra
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,525
|Sargodha
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,525
|Faisalabad
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,525
|Mirpur
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,525
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.