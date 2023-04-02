Search

Pakistan

Karachi court hands 10-year jail sentence to man for raping differently-abled neighbour

Web Desk 03:51 PM | 2 Apr, 2023
Karachi court hands 10-year jail sentence to man for raping differently-abled neighbour
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – A local court in Sindh's capital has sentenced a man to 10 years behind bars for sexually assaulting her neighbor girl.

Media reports suggest that the culprit Adil was found guilty of raping neighbour in 2019. Central Judge Zabiha Khattak announced the sentence and imposed a fine of Rs25,000; the convict would have to spend additional couple of months in jail if he failed to pay penalty, the judge said.

The probe started as a woman lodged a case stating that she was at work when Adil raped her stepdaughter.

Amid investigations, a medical officer in her report confirmed that the girl was sexually assaulted, however as per the DNA, slide samples and clothes of the victim did not contain any male DNA.

In her verdict, the judge maintained that crimes like rape are at spike in Pakistan, creating girls keep in fear, and the culprits should be handled with rigorous approach.

Faisalabad: Man held for raping daughter of a disabled man at gunpoint

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

Court restricts Punjab’s caretaker govt to hand over state lands to Pakistan Army for farming

01:31 PM | 1 Apr, 2023

Justice Musarrat Hilali sworn in as Peshawar High Court’s first female Chief Justice

12:12 PM | 1 Apr, 2023

At least 10 dead in stampede at free ration distribution point in Karachi

06:17 PM | 31 Mar, 2023

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

02:19 PM | 30 Mar, 2023

Supreme Court bench hearing election delay case dissolved as Justice Ameen recuses himself

12:21 PM | 30 Mar, 2023

Islamabad court grants exemption to Imran Khan in Toshakhana case

10:04 AM | 30 Mar, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Karachi court hands 10-year jail sentence to man for raping ...

03:51 PM | 2 Apr, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – April 2, 2023

08:11 AM | 2 Apr, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on April 2, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 02, 2023 (Sunday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 283.6 286.65
Euro EUR 308 311
UK Pound Sterling GBP 350.5 354
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.2 77.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.5 76.5
Australian Dollar AUD 187.5 189.9
Bahrain Dinar BHD 754.25 762.25
Canadian Dollar CAD 206.5 208.7
China Yuan CNY 41.16 41.56
Danish Krone DKK 41.49 41.89
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.11 36.46
Indian Rupee INR 3.45 3.56
Japanese Yen JPY 2.25 2.3
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 924.86 933.86
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.14 64.73
New Zealand Dollar NZD 176.37 178.38
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.16 27.46
Omani Riyal OMR 736.57 144.51
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR

77.87

 78.57
Singapore Dollar SGD 209.5 211.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.35 27.65
Swiss Franc CHF 310.26

312.76
Thai Bhat THB 8.29 8.44

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 02 April 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 208,500 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs179,190.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 208,500 PKR 2,525
Karachi PKR 208,500 PKR 2,525
Islamabad PKR 208,500 PKR 2,525
Peshawar PKR 208,500 PKR 2,525
Quetta PKR 208,500 PKR 2,525
Sialkot PKR 208,500 PKR 2,525
Attock PKR 208,500 PKR 2,525
Gujranwala PKR 208,500 PKR 2,525
Jehlum PKR 208,500 PKR 2,525
Multan PKR 208,500 PKR 2,525
Bahawalpur PKR 208,500 PKR 2,525
Gujrat PKR 208,500 PKR 2,525
Nawabshah PKR 208,500 PKR 2,525
Chakwal PKR 208,500 PKR 2,525
Hyderabad PKR 208,500 PKR 2,525
Nowshehra PKR 208,500 PKR 2,525
Sargodha PKR 208,500 PKR 2,525
Faisalabad PKR 208,500 PKR 2,525
Mirpur PKR 208,500 PKR 2,525

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: