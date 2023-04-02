Karachi court hands 10-year jail sentence to man for raping differently-abled neighbour

KARACHI – A local court in Sindh's capital has sentenced a man to 10 years behind bars for sexually assaulting her neighbor girl.

Media reports suggest that the culprit Adil was found guilty of raping neighbour in 2019. Central Judge Zabiha Khattak announced the sentence and imposed a fine of Rs25,000; the convict would have to spend additional couple of months in jail if he failed to pay penalty, the judge said.

The probe started as a woman lodged a case stating that she was at work when Adil raped her stepdaughter.

Amid investigations, a medical officer in her report confirmed that the girl was sexually assaulted, however as per the DNA, slide samples and clothes of the victim did not contain any male DNA.

In her verdict, the judge maintained that crimes like rape are at spike in Pakistan, creating girls keep in fear, and the culprits should be handled with rigorous approach.