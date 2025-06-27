‘Hania Aamir brought Bollywood to Pakistan’: Pak actress debut rocks ‘Sardaar Ji 3’

As political and military tensions between Pakistan and India are at all time high after May air strikes, a surprising cultural twist gripped two sides. Pakistani star Hania Aamir’s unexpected Bollywood debut in Sardaar Ji 3 sparked both controversy and celebration across the region.

Hania Aamir officially marked her debut in Indian Punjabi cinema with the release of Sardaar Ji 3, starring opposite Indian superstar Diljit Dosanjh. The film, which premiered today in cinemas across Pakistan and multiple countries, has stirred a political and cultural storm — while also being hailed as a cinematic milestone.

While speculations about Hania’s involvement in the project had been circulating since early this year, her presence was only confirmed days ago when the film’s trailer dropped — and it broke the internet. Not only was Hania Aamir featured, but she appeared in a central role, dazzling fans with both her charm and acting prowess.

The surprise element of her casting became a hot topic, especially considering the lack of any formal announcement from the filmmakers. Hania herself had remained tight-lipped throughout, even when she posted behind-the-scenes glimpses from the set.

Amid tensions, India took extreme measures, including blocking Pakistani celebrities’ social media accounts and content platforms. In the midst of this, many assumed that Hania, like other Pakistani actors before her, would be dropped from the film. Yet, against all odds, her role remained intact, and the film was completed well before the political fallout.

The trailer of Diljit’s upcoming move ignited backlash from Indians and celebrities alike. Diljit Dosanjh faced intense criticism for collaborating with a Pakistani actress, with calls for his boycott, passport cancellation, and film ban trending across social media platforms.

On the other hand, Pakistan’s entertainment industry has shown unwavering support for Hania. Numerous stars took to social media to praise her bold move and celebrated the film’s release. Prominent actor-director Yasir Hussain, known for his candid views, lauded Sardaar Ji 3 as “historic,” saying, “Many Pakistani artists have worked in Indian films, but Hania Aamir’s film holds a unique place in history.”

Taking a humorous jab at the situation, he shared a promotional poster from Pakistani cinemas and quipped, “Instead of going to India, this girl brought Gulshan Grover, Neeru Bajwa, and Diljit Dosanjh to Pakistan herself.” “Let’s welcome our neighbors in true Pakistani style,” he added.

Despite the political controversy, Sardaar Ji 3 has officially received clearance from Pakistan’s censor board and is now showing in major cities nationwide. The film is also being screened in several other countries with large South Asian audiences, including the UK, Canada, UAE, and Australia. However, due to Hania’s inclusion, the movie will not be released in Indian theaters, as confirmed by the filmmakers.