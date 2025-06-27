Two planes escape accidents at Karachi airport

KARACHI – Two separate incidents of bird strikes were reported at Karachi Airport, according to airport sources.

The first incident involved a foreign airline’s aircraft, where a bird struck the plane shortly after takeoff.

The second bird strike occurred during the landing of a private airline’s flight arriving from Lahore. The aircraft was carrying over 150 passengers.

Following the incidents, the Director General of the Airport Authority has ordered immediate fumigation at Karachi Airport and directed the deployment of additional bird shooters to prevent further such occurrences.