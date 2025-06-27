Ruling coalition gets two-thirds majority after Supreme Court verdict

ISLAMABAD – After the Supreme Court’s constitutional bench decision on reserved seats, the ruling coalition has increased its strength in the National Assembly.

Before the verdict, the total number of members from coalition parties stood at 218, including 110 from PML-N, 70 from PPP, 22 from MQM, and 5 from PML-Q.

According to the updated party positions, the opposition has a total of 100 members, which includes 80 from the Sunni Ittehad Council, 8 independents backed by PTI, and 8 from JUI-F.

As a result of the court ruling, PML-N gained 15 additional seats, PPP 4, and JUI-F 3. The National Assembly now has 125 PML-N members, 74 from PPP, and 11 from JUI-F.

With these added seats, the ruling coalition now holds 237 seats in the 336-member house—surpassing the 224 needed for a two-thirds majority.