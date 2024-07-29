India to host Asia Cup 2025, says ACC 

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has announced that India will host the Asia Cup 2025, which will be played in the T20 format.
The host countries for the men's, women's, Under-19, and emerging tournaments of the Asia Cup have been announced.
According to the ACC statement, the proposed host for the 2027 Asia Cup, which will be played in the ODI format, is Bangladesh. Similarly, the 2026 Women's Asia Cup will be in the T20 format, while the four editions of the Under-19 Asia Cup from 2024 to 2027 will be played in the ODI format.
The statement also clarified that the schedule and venues for the Asia Cup are not yet final, and the hosting or schedule of the tournaments can be changed at any time.
It is worth noting that the previous Asia Cup was hosted by Pakistan, but due to India's refusal to play in Pakistan, some matches were played in Sri Lanka under a hybrid model.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 29, 2024 (Monday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 278.4 for buying and 278.4 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.75 and selling rate is 303.85.
British Pound rate is 356 for buying, and 360.25 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.80 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.80.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.4
|278.4
|Euro
|EUR
|301.75
|303.85
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|360.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.80
|77.55
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.8
|74.53
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.85
|186.65
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.05
|749.05
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.75
|205.75
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908
|917
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.4
|204.4
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.6
|26.9
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
