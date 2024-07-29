Sultana Bibi becomes third Pakistani woman to summit K2

SAKARDU– Another Pakistani woman has conquered K2, the second-highest peak in the world.

Sultana Bibi from the village of Shimshal in the Hunza Valley reached the summit of the 8,611-meter peak this morning, making her the third Pakistani woman to achieve this feat.

Prior to Sultana, Samina Baig and Naila Kiani had also climbed this peak.

Sultana reached the summit of K2 under the supervision of Sirbaz Ali. Both Sirbaz Ali and Sultana reached the top of K2 this morning.