T20 World Cup: Why has Harbhajan Singh refused to comment on upcoming Pakistan-India match?

Former Indian spinner, who is known for being an outspoken analyst, refrained to comment on the much-anticipated game between rival countries after Men in Green made India bite the dust in the last encounter.

As the cricketing fraternity started making predictions about the high-voltage clash, Singh, 41, chose to remain silent. His tall claims fell flat when Pakistan beat India hands down in the T20 World Cup encounter in October last year.

Singh, also known as The Turbanator, told a foreign sports publication that he won't be making any statements or predicting the winner this time. He mentioned that things went awry in last encounter.

#pakvind#T20worldcup

Fear of what happened last year? 😂

Harbhajan Singh has opted not to make any prediction before the match between India and Pakistan at the T20 World Cup in Australia later this year pic.twitter.com/ZPwOuaMBAS — Amir Awan (@Amirawan000) June 20, 2022

Last year, the firebrand analyst, who even exchanged barbs online, predicted that Pakistan got no chance of winning the clash. “I told Shoaib Akhtar that there is no point in playing against us, give us a walkover instead. You will play against us, we will beat you and you will be disappointed. There is no point,” the former Indian cricketer had said.

PAKvIND: Pakistan make India bite the dust in ... 10:29 PM | 24 Oct, 2021 Pakistan made India bite the dust in the first encounter of the T20 World Cup in Dubai on Sunday. Batting first, India ...

The Pakistani side broke the jinx on them in style as Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan hammered Men in Blue by 10 wickets to claim a famous win over great rivals.