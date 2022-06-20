Karachi court orders formation of medical board to do Aamir Liaquat’s autopsy

KARACHI – A local court in the country’s largest metropolis has approved a plea seeking exhumation of Aamir Liaquat's body and its postmortem examination.

A prominent TV host and political figure, Aamir Liaquat was found dead at his home earlier this month.

According to reports in the local media, Judicial Magistrate East Hussain Memon directed the provincial secretary to form a medical board and pick a date for exhumation of Aamir's body. The medical board will complete the medicolegal procedure and ascertain the cause of his death.

The court also instructed the station house officer (SHO) of the Brigade Police Station and other authorities to make all necessary arrangements in this regard.

Media reports suggest that Amir's children appeared before the court and opposed the plea, maintaining that exhumation would disgrace the grave of their father.

The court said that Aamir's legal heirs are the custodians of his grave. However, it maintained that there was a suspicion surrounding his death and it needed to be cleared.