Karachi court orders formation of medical board to do Aamir Liaquat’s autopsy
Share
KARACHI – A local court in the country’s largest metropolis has approved a plea seeking exhumation of Aamir Liaquat's body and its postmortem examination.
A prominent TV host and political figure, Aamir Liaquat was found dead at his home earlier this month.
According to reports in the local media, Judicial Magistrate East Hussain Memon directed the provincial secretary to form a medical board and pick a date for exhumation of Aamir's body. The medical board will complete the medicolegal procedure and ascertain the cause of his death.
The court also instructed the station house officer (SHO) of the Brigade Police Station and other authorities to make all necessary arrangements in this regard.
Media reports suggest that Amir's children appeared before the court and opposed the plea, maintaining that exhumation would disgrace the grave of their father.
Aamir Liaquat’s third wife Dania responds to ... 05:49 PM | 19 Jun, 2022
The third wife of late Aamir Liaquat has landed in hot waters for allegedly filming and subsequently leaking private ...
The court said that Aamir's legal heirs are the custodians of his grave. However, it maintained that there was a suspicion surrounding his death and it needed to be cleared.
- Bio-fertilizers | benefits and usage04:55 PM | 18 Jun, 2022
- Different ways of adding fertilizers and other nutrients to crops05:29 AM | 15 Jun, 2022
- Biopesticides: eco-friendly solution for yield enhancement07:15 AM | 12 Jun, 2022
- Foodscaping: Grow home-grown vegetables and flowers together05:52 AM | 8 Jun, 2022
- Diseases transmission from animals to humans and climate change07:19 AM | 5 Jun, 2022
- Second Cup’s CEO Jim Ragas inaugurates local franchise in Blue ...10:18 PM | 20 Jun, 2022
- Karachi court orders formation of medical board to do Aamir ...09:53 PM | 20 Jun, 2022
- Foreign tourists driving up to Khunjerab Pass in tuk-tuk adventure08:27 PM | 20 Jun, 2022
- Pakistan’s finance minister hopeful of reaching IMF deal ‘within ...07:51 PM | 20 Jun, 2022
-
- Sunny Leone's new swimming pool video goes viral07:15 PM | 20 Jun, 2022
- Ayesha Omar celebrates Father’s Day with beautiful beach video06:35 PM | 20 Jun, 2022
- Meera shows her love for biryani in new viral video06:10 PM | 20 Jun, 2022
- PPP will form next government, says Zardari10:01 AM | 19 Jun, 2022
- 42 Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education Asia ...07:52 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
- Four Pakistanis make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List 202209:53 PM | 28 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022