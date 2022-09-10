PAKvSL: Dahani declared fit ahead of Asia Cup final between Pakistan and Sri Lanka   

Pakistan’s pace sensation Shahnawaz Dahani has been declared fit to play again in the Asia Cup final on Sunday against Sri Lanka.

Dahani was the third Pakistan fast bowler sidelined with injury after Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Wasim Jr were ruled out.

The 24-year-old earlier missed the opening Super 4 game in the Asia Cup against India after suffering a side strain. After missing the crucial Super Four phase, the right-arm bowler is now fit and started practising again.

Babar XI gets Dahani boost as Team Green is set to lock horns against confident Sri Lanka after getting thrashed by the Islanders in their final Super Four game.

Despite a mediocre performance from the openers, the Pakistani team has made it to the finals. Skipper Babar Azam only managed to score 63 runs in five games while Fakhar Zaman also failed to show the game up to his caliber.

However, Babar and the squad look confident and eye redemption in the finals of the event tomorrow.

Young pacer Naseem Shah, who was rested in the last encounter, is showing improvement along with Harris Rauf. Vice-Captain Shadab Khan and Mohammed Nawaz have also been very impressive throughout the event.

On the other hand, Lankan Lions despite witnessing the worst crisis at home, eye triumph in final after winning the dress rehearsal. Sri Lanka has certainly redeemed itself in a format where they had become world champions around a decade back.

In the five recent matches, Lankan hitters have slammed 28 sixes and 62 fours while Mahesh Theekshana and Wanindu Hasaranga, and Dilshan Madhushanka displayed A-game on field.

Squads

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir, Mohammed Hasnain, Hasan Ali.

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ashen Bandara, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwanidu Fernando and Dinesh Chandimal.