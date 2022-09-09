Asia Cup 2022: Sri Lanka win last match of Super 4 against Pakistan

DUBAI – Pakistan lost the Sri Lanka last match of Asia Cup's Super 4 stage in the United Arab Emirates on Friday.

Batting first after losing toss to Sri Lanka, the Pakistani side set a total of 122 runs for Sri Lanka, which they achieved in 17 overs for a loss of five wickets. Pakistan had lost all wickets in the last over.

This was the first clash between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, who won their two opening games in the Super 4 round of Asia Cup 2022.

Lions go marching on and on! 🦁



Sri Lanka finish the super 4 round of the #AsiaCup2022 UNBEATEN! 👊👊👊👊



That's a great birthday present for skipper Dasun Shanaka! 🎉#RoaringForGlory #SLvPAK pic.twitter.com/8OFZN3W5Yb — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) September 9, 2022

Both the teams have already qualified for the final which will be played on September 11 (Sunday).

Pakistan remain confident after winning a thriller against Afghanistan in Sharjah couple of days ago. On the other hand, Sri Lanka are riding the crest of a confidence wave after beating defending champion India in its last game.

Pakistan’s pace trio of Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf and Mohammad Hasnain will have its task cut out in the Power Play. Sri Lanka has the second-best Power Play run rate (8.45) - behind Afghanistan (8.70) - in this tournament.

Sri Lanka would likely remain unchanged, which means three left-handed batters in the top six.

Squads:

Pakistan: 1 Mohammad Rizwan (wk), 2 Babar Azam (capt.), 3 Fakhar Zaman, 4 Iftikhar Ahmed, 5 Khushdil Shah, 6 Asif Ali, 7 Mohammad Nawaz, 8 Usman Qadir, 9 Hasan Ali, 10 Haris Rauf, 11 Mohammad Hasnain

Sri Lanka: 1 Kusal Mendis (wk), 2 Pathum Nissanka, 3 Dhananjaya de Silva, 4 Danushka Gunathilaka, 5 Bhanuka Rajapaksa, 6 Dasun Shanaka (capt), 7 Wanindu Hasaranga, 8 Chamika Karunaratne, 9 Maheesh Theekshana, 10 Pramod Madushan, 11 Dilshan Madushanka