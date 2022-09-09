Asia Cup 2022: Virat Kohli dedicates first T20I ton to wife Anushka Sharma

DUBAI – Indian batsman Virat Kohli hit his 71st international hundred, ending his nearly three-year century drought, to build a good total against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup match in Dubai on Thursday.

Kohli made his last century in international cricket in November 2019 and since then he has been facing tough times as he lost captaincy of all formats of cricket.

On the top of that, it was the first hundred smashed by the Indian batter in the shortest format of the cricket.

Expressing his view in mid-innings chat, the former India skipper dedicated the hundred to his wife Anuskha Sharma and their daughter.

"You see me standing here like this right now because all the things that have been put in perspective have been done by one person, who stood by me through all these difficult times, that’s Anushka and this hundred is specially dedicated to her and our little daughter Vamika as well," he said.

Kohli also explained how Anuskha played a lead role during his tough times, and underlined that the one-month long break had done him a world of good.

“As I said, when you have someone next to you putting the things in right perspective like I have been, and Anushka has been by my side through all these times .. time away from the game taught me lot of things," the right-hand batsman said.

“I know there was a lot of stuff going on the outside but they really kept my perspective right, and I kissed my ring in the celebration as well.

"I feel very blessed, very grateful right now. Last two and a half years has taught me a lot. I’m going to turn 34 in November, so celebrations are all from the past," Kohli after smashing powerful century.

Team India registered a 101-run victory over Afghanistan, in their last Asia Cup Super 4 match on Thursday, at Dubai International Stadium. However, both teams have bowed out of the tournament after losing their first matches in the Super 4 stage.