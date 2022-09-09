Prince Charles becomes new King of England after Queen’s demise

10:18 AM | 9 Sep, 2022
Prince Charles becomes new King of England after Queen’s demise
Source: Instagram
Share

LONDON – Prince Charles has officially been named as new monarch of England after his mother Queen Elizabeth II, the longest reigning monarch of the UK died peacefully at Balmoral.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge made the announcement on official Instagram handle, dubbing the Prince Charles as the new King of England.

The official announcement from Prince William and Kate Middleton states, “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” and thus “The King and The Queen Consort [Prince Charles and Camilla] will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

As the burial local has been disclosed, the Queen Elizabeth II will be joining her close family members after death.

The 96-year-old monarch will be buried in the King George VI memorial chapel where her father, George VI, her mother and sister Princess Margaret are resting. 

Queen Elizabeth II: Longest reigning monarch of ... 09:27 PM | 8 Sep, 2022

Britain's longest-reigning sovereign Queen Elizabeth has died aged 96, the Buckingham Palace has announced. In a ...

More From This Category
'Royal promotion': Prince William and Kate ...
10:39 PM | 9 Sep, 2022
Sikh Secessionist Referendum in Canada wins ...
09:00 PM | 9 Sep, 2022
Prince William and Kate Middleton achieve new ...
01:32 PM | 9 Sep, 2022
North Korea declares itself a nuclear weapons ...
06:00 PM | 9 Sep, 2022
World leaders, Pope Francis pay tribute to Queen ...
10:57 AM | 9 Sep, 2022
Queen Elizabeth II: Longest reigning monarch of ...
09:27 PM | 8 Sep, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Angelina Jolie files $250 million lawsuit against Brad Pitt
11:29 PM | 9 Sep, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr