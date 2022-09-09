Prince Charles becomes new King of England after Queen’s demise

LONDON – Prince Charles has officially been named as new monarch of England after his mother Queen Elizabeth II, the longest reigning monarch of the UK died peacefully at Balmoral.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge made the announcement on official Instagram handle, dubbing the Prince Charles as the new King of England.

The official announcement from Prince William and Kate Middleton states, “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” and thus “The King and The Queen Consort [Prince Charles and Camilla] will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

As the burial local has been disclosed, the Queen Elizabeth II will be joining her close family members after death.

The 96-year-old monarch will be buried in the King George VI memorial chapel where her father, George VI, her mother and sister Princess Margaret are resting.