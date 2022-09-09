Pakistani leaders express condolence on demise of Queen Elizabeth II

10:33 AM | 9 Sep, 2022
Pakistani leaders express condolence on demise of Queen Elizabeth II
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan President Dr Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and politicians have expressed deep grief at the sad demise of Queen Elizabeth II.

In their condolence messages, they expressed sympathy with the bereaved Royal family, people and government of the United Kingdom.

The President, in his message, said death of the Queen has created a great void which will not be filled for long.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said Pakistan joins the UK and other Commonwealth nations in mourning passing of the Queen. 

