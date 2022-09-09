Pakistani leaders express condolence on demise of Queen Elizabeth II

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan President Dr Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and politicians have expressed deep grief at the sad demise of Queen Elizabeth II.

In their condolence messages, they expressed sympathy with the bereaved Royal family, people and government of the United Kingdom.

The President, in his message, said death of the Queen has created a great void which will not be filled for long.

President Dr. Arif Alvi has expressed his sincere condolence to the Royal family, the government and people of Great Britain on the sad demise of Queen Elizabeth II, the longest monarch of Great Britain and second longest reigning monarch in history of World.@RoyalFamily pic.twitter.com/o5xCWJAbM8 — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) September 9, 2022

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said Pakistan joins the UK and other Commonwealth nations in mourning passing of the Queen.

Deeply grieved at the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Pakistan joins the UK & other Commonwealth nations in mourning her death. My heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family, people & government of the UK. @10DowningStreet @RoyalFamily — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) September 8, 2022

Deeply saddened by the loss of one the most iconic figures of our times. Queen Elizabeth II personified an era & embodied hope & compassion. @ClarenceHouse @10DowningStreet. At this time of grief, our thoughts & prayers go out to people & govt. of UK and @RoyalFamily. — BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) September 8, 2022

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II passed away. Whether one supports monarchy or not, the Queen carried herself with a quiet dignity, grace & commitment adjusting the British monarchy to the changing times. It is an end of an era for Britain in so many ways. Condolences @CTurnerFCDO — Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) September 8, 2022

Death of the Queen is an End of an era, heartfelt condolences to the people and @UKGovTweets @CTurnerFCDO — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) September 8, 2022

My condolences to the people of the United Kingdom and the royal family on the demise of Queen Elizabeth II. A great legacy and an era have come to an end. May The Queen rest in eternal peace. — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) September 8, 2022