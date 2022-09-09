‘Forever with you’ – Anushka Sharma gives lovable reaction as Virat Kohli’s century dearth ends
MUMBAI – Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli is receiving massive praise from his fans all over the world after he smashed his first international century nearly after three years.
With powerful 4s and sixes, he made unbeaten 122 off 61 balls while playing against Afghanistan in ongoing Asia Cup 2022 at the Dubai International Stadium.
Besides the fans, he received appreciation and love from a special person, who supported him in the tough times when his bat lost the magic, and that is his wife, Anuskha Sharma.
Sharing a slew of photos from the "historic" moment on her Instagram, the Bollywood star assured Kohli of her support.
"Forever with you through any and everything," she captioned the pictures.
Earlier, Virat Kohli dedicated his long-awaited hundred to his wife and daughter Vamika.
“You see me standing here because one person has put things in perspective for me. That’s Anushka,” he said while expressing his views in mid-innings chat.
Asia Cup 2022: Virat Kohli dedicates first T20I ... 09:27 AM | 9 Sep, 2022
DUBAI – Indian batsman Virat Kohli hit his 71st international hundred, ending his nearly three-year century ...
