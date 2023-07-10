Paris 2024: Pakistan to host FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers for first time in 20 years

PARIS – The International Hockey Federation (FIH) on Monday announced that Pakistan, China and Spain will host the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers taking place from 13 to 21 January 2024.\

Pakistan has received the hosting of the event after a gap of 20 years as it last hosted it in 2004.

Women Qualifiers would be held at Changzhou, China (one tournament) and Valencia, Spain (one tournament) while Men’s match will take place at Lahore, Pakistan (one tournament) and Valencia, Spain (one tournament), said a press release.

Each tournament would consist of 8 teams (16 teams per gender in total). The continental quotas include- Women’s FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers: Africa: 0, Asia: 4, Europe: 8, Oceania: 1, Pan America: 3.

The Men’s FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers- Africa: 1, Asia: 5, Europe: 7, Oceania: 1, Pan America: 2.

The teams filling each quota, and therefore invited to participate, would be based on their performance at the Continental Championships taking place in 2023.

The top the teams in each of these FIH Hockey Olympic Qualification Tournaments would qualify for Paris 2024. They would join hosts France as well as the winners of each Continental Championship (African Hockey Road to Paris, Pan American Games, Asian Games, EuroHockey Championship and Oceania Cup).

As has been the case since Beijing 2008, 12 teams per gender would play at the Paris 2024 Olympic hockey tournaments, with each squad consisting of 16 athletes.