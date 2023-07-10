Search

Sports

Paris 2024: Pakistan to host FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers for first time in 20 years

01:50 PM | 10 Jul, 2023
Paris 2024: Pakistan to host FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers for first time in 20 years
Source: Twitter

PARIS – The International Hockey Federation (FIH) on Monday announced that Pakistan, China and Spain will host the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers taking place from 13 to 21 January 2024.\

Pakistan has received the hosting of the event after a gap of 20 years as it last hosted it in 2004.

Women Qualifiers would be held at Changzhou, China (one tournament) and Valencia, Spain (one tournament) while Men’s match will take place at Lahore, Pakistan (one tournament) and Valencia, Spain (one tournament), said a press release.

Each tournament would consist of 8 teams (16 teams per gender in total). The continental quotas include- Women’s FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers: Africa: 0, Asia: 4, Europe: 8, Oceania: 1, Pan America: 3.

The Men’s FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers- Africa: 1, Asia: 5, Europe: 7, Oceania: 1, Pan America: 2.

The teams filling each quota, and therefore invited to participate, would be based on their performance at the Continental Championships taking place in 2023.

The top the teams in each of these FIH Hockey Olympic Qualification Tournaments would qualify for Paris 2024. They would join hosts France as well as the winners of each Continental Championship (African Hockey Road to Paris, Pan American Games, Asian Games, EuroHockey Championship and Oceania Cup).

As has been the case since Beijing 2008, 12 teams per gender would play at the Paris 2024 Olympic hockey tournaments, with each squad consisting of 16 athletes.

Pakistan advances to Jr. Hockey Asia Cup after beating Japan in thrilling encounter

Sports

Pakistan win TEKKEN 7 Nations Cup in Saudi Arabia

12:40 PM | 10 Jul, 2023

Pakistan’s former boxing champion Dur Muhammad Baloch dies at 40

09:41 AM | 10 Jul, 2023

Pakistan squad arrives in Sri Lanka to play Test series

02:00 PM | 9 Jul, 2023

Bilawal-led committee to decide Pakistan's participation in World Cup in India

08:47 PM | 8 Jul, 2023

Pakistan forms committee to mull over India tour for ODI World Cup 2023

12:41 PM | 8 Jul, 2023

Pakistan wins gold, 2 bronze medals in SA Bodybuilding Championship

12:21 AM | 8 Jul, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Aima Baig rocks desi look in latest Instagram post

02:00 PM | 10 Jul, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope –10th July 2023

09:02 AM | 10 Jul, 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Rupee remains under pressure against dollar in interbank

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against the US dollar in the inter-bank market on the first working day of the week.

During the early hours of trading on Monday, the local currency suffered a slight decline against the greenback, moving down by 0.05 percent. PKR was being traded at 278.05, with a loss of Rs0.15.

Last week, the embattled rupee registered considerable gain against US dollar in light of a Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Pakistani rupee settled at 277.9 in the interbank while in the open market, it hovered between 279 and 282.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/10-Jul-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-july-10-2023

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on July 10, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 10, 2023 (Monday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279.4 283.15
Euro EUR 304 307
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353 358
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.5 77.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.5 74.4
Australian Dollar AUD 195 198
Bahrain Dinar BHD 736.73 744.73
Canadian Dollar CAD 213 216
China Yuan CNY 38.36 38.76
Danish Krone DKK 40.56 40.96
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.53 36.88
Indian Rupee INR 3.38 3.49
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 901.27 910.27
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.42 60.02
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.36 172.36
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.08 26.38
Omani Riyal OMR 719.48 727.48
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.38 77.08
Singapore Dollar SGD 205 207
Swedish Korona SEK 25.52 25.82
Swiss Franc CHF 308.92 311.42
Thai Bhat THB 7.95 8.1

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

PCB New Chairman Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf Detailed Profile

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: