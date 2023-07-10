Paris 2024: Pakistan to host FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers for first time in 20 years

PARIS – The International Hockey Federation (FIH) on Monday announced that Pakistan, China and Spain will host the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers taking place from 13 to 21 January 2024.\
Pakistan has received the hosting of the event after a gap of 20 years as it last hosted it in 2004.
Women Qualifiers would be held at Changzhou, China (one tournament) and Valencia, Spain (one tournament) while Men’s match will take place at Lahore, Pakistan (one tournament) and Valencia, Spain (one tournament), said a press release.
Each tournament would consist of 8 teams (16 teams per gender in total). The continental quotas include- Women’s FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers: Africa: 0, Asia: 4, Europe: 8, Oceania: 1, Pan America: 3.
The Men’s FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers- Africa: 1, Asia: 5, Europe: 7, Oceania: 1, Pan America: 2.
The teams filling each quota, and therefore invited to participate, would be based on their performance at the Continental Championships taking place in 2023.
The top the teams in each of these FIH Hockey Olympic Qualification Tournaments would qualify for Paris 2024. They would join hosts France as well as the winners of each Continental Championship (African Hockey Road to Paris, Pan American Games, Asian Games, EuroHockey Championship and Oceania Cup).
As has been the case since Beijing 2008, 12 teams per gender would play at the Paris 2024 Olympic hockey tournaments, with each squad consisting of 16 athletes.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against the US dollar in the inter-bank market on the first working day of the week.
During the early hours of trading on Monday, the local currency suffered a slight decline against the greenback, moving down by 0.05 percent. PKR was being traded at 278.05, with a loss of Rs0.15.
Last week, the embattled rupee registered considerable gain against US dollar in light of a Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
Pakistani rupee settled at 277.9 in the interbank while in the open market, it hovered between 279 and 282.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 10, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.4
|283.15
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.5
|74.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|195
|198
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|736.73
|744.73
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|213
|216
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.36
|38.76
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.56
|40.96
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.53
|36.88
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.38
|3.49
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|901.27
|910.27
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.42
|60.02
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.36
|172.36
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.08
|26.38
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|719.48
|727.48
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.38
|77.08
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|205
|207
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.52
|25.82
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.92
|311.42
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.95
|8.1
