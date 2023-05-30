Search

Pakistan advances to Jr. Hockey Asia Cup after beating Japan in thrilling encounter

Web Desk 09:43 AM | 30 May, 2023
Source: Asian Hockey Federation/Twitter

SALALAH – Pakistan Junior Hockey team stunned Japan in a thrilling match of the Asia Cup 2023 in Oman on Monday, and the Boys in Green advanced to the event’s semi-final.

Green shirts secured the spot and qualified for this year’s Junior World Cup as Abdul Wahab pushed the visitors to outpace Japan by 3-2 in an exciting game.

Japan managed to score a goal in the second minute of the game in an early push and was leading 1-0 at the end of the first quarter but Team Green makes a stunning comeback in the second quarter and Arbaz Ahmed scored the equalizer.

https://twitter.com/asia_hockey/status/1663224847173029890

Abdul Wahab then scored the second goal for Pakistan which was equalised by Japan. The player hits again and scored his second goal in the 39th minute to give the Green shirt lead for another time.

In the event, Pakistan will lock horns with the top-ranked team, most likely Malaysia on May 31, and the final is slated to be held on June 1.

Pakistan take on India in Junior Asia Cup Hockey match today 

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

