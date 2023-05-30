Search

Journalist Sami Ibrahim returns home after six days

Web Desk 10:06 AM | 30 May, 2023
Journalist Sami Ibrahim returns home after six days
Source: social media

ISLAMABAD – In a sigh of relief for the family of Sami Ibrahim and the journalists fraternity as the defiant journalist returned home after going missing for a week.

Sami Ibrahim, the defiant TV show host and a staunch supporter of Imran Khan, has reportedly returned home. A tweet shared on his account said Alhamdulilah, praise be to Allah, while his picture lying on a hospital bed is doing rounds on the internet.

Journalist Siddique Jan also shared an update, saying the Bol TV host has returned home while he expressed hope that Imran Riaz would also be back soon.

Last week, Sami Ibrahim was apprehended by unidentified people in the country’s federal capital, his family said in a police complaint.

The family of a senior dissident journalist reportedly filed a complaint of abduction at Aabpara Police Station. In the application, the complainant mentioned that unknown people in several vehicles stooped Ibrahim near Sector G-6 at 9 pm after he left his office premises and was heading back to his residence.

It said the abductors left the TV host’s driver on the spot and took Sami with them. The family said unknown men also took three mobile phones and car keys belonging.

Earlier, federal investigators launched an inquiry against Ibrahim for his ‘anti-state’ statements. He was booked under various sections of the notorious Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA), 2016 law which was widely condemned by journalists' bodies and human rights organisations.

Sami Ibrahim was also accused of being involved in spreading fake news about state institutions, FIA maintained saying Bol News anchor has made imputations that are glaring attempts to incite armed forces personnel to mutiny.

Journalist Imran Riaz arrested for 'inciting violence' amid clashes

USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee remains stable against dollar as IMF talks underway

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani rupee remained stable against the US dollar as the market is looking for direction amid Pakistan’s ongoing negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Amid the economic uncertainty, the local currency remained unchanged against the greenback, moving up 0.01 percent during the opening hours of trading. Before noon, PKR was hovering at 285.40 in the interbank.

In contrast to the inter-bank, the dollar continued its upward trajectory in the open market and is reportedly available at Rs315, as the gap between the official rate and open market rate is Rs30 per dollar.

As the money market is waiting for a positive development from the economic front, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Mission Chief to Pakistan said they continued engagement with Islamabad focusing on the restoration of foreign exchange proper market functioning, with special on the upcoming budget.

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – May 30 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 232,700 on Tuesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs199,510.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 232,700 PKR 2,500
Karachi PKR 232,700 PKR 2,500
Islamabad PKR 232,700 PKR 2,500
Peshawar PKR 232,700 PKR 2,500
Quetta PKR 232,700 PKR 2,500
Sialkot PKR 232,700 PKR 2,500
Attock PKR 232,700 PKR 2,500
Gujranwala PKR 232,700 PKR 2,500
Jehlum PKR 232,700 PKR 2,500
Multan PKR 232,700 PKR 2,500
Bahawalpur PKR 232,700 PKR 2,500
Gujrat PKR 232,700 PKR 2,500
Nawabshah PKR 232,700 PKR 2,500
Chakwal PKR 232,700 PKR 2,500
Hyderabad PKR 232,700 PKR 2,500
Nowshehra PKR 232,700 PKR 2,500
Sargodha PKR 232,700 PKR 2,500
Faisalabad PKR 232,700 PKR 2,500
Mirpur PKR 232,700 PKR 2,500

