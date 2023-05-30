Journalist Sami Ibrahim returns home after six days

ISLAMABAD – In a sigh of relief for the family of Sami Ibrahim and the journalists fraternity as the defiant journalist returned home after going missing for a week.
Sami Ibrahim, the defiant TV show host and a staunch supporter of Imran Khan, has reportedly returned home. A tweet shared on his account said Alhamdulilah, praise be to Allah, while his picture lying on a hospital bed is doing rounds on the internet.
https://twitter.com/samiabrahim/status/1663388367264919553
Journalist Siddique Jan also shared an update, saying the Bol TV host has returned home while he expressed hope that Imran Riaz would also be back soon.
Last week, Sami Ibrahim was apprehended by unidentified people in the country’s federal capital, his family said in a police complaint.
The family of a senior dissident journalist reportedly filed a complaint of abduction at Aabpara Police Station. In the application, the complainant mentioned that unknown people in several vehicles stooped Ibrahim near Sector G-6 at 9 pm after he left his office premises and was heading back to his residence.
It said the abductors left the TV host’s driver on the spot and took Sami with them. The family said unknown men also took three mobile phones and car keys belonging.
Earlier, federal investigators launched an inquiry against Ibrahim for his ‘anti-state’ statements. He was booked under various sections of the notorious Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA), 2016 law which was widely condemned by journalists' bodies and human rights organisations.
Sami Ibrahim was also accused of being involved in spreading fake news about state institutions, FIA maintained saying Bol News anchor has made imputations that are glaring attempts to incite armed forces personnel to mutiny.
