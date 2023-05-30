What could be the latest petrol price in Pakistan from June 1?

ISLAMABAD – The prices of petroleum products are likely to go down from the start of next month as the Sharif-led government planned to give a slight relief to the distressed public who are facing record inflation.

Media reports suggest that for the first half of June 2023, the cost of petrol would drop by Rs10 per litre as the government planned to pass the relief to the masses ahead of the upcoming federal budget 2023-24, in which taxes are likely to impose.

It was reported that the price of petrol is likely to go down by Rs10 per litre in line with the drop in the ex-refinery price.

No final decision has been made as Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and other officials will finalise the relief after meeting Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Earlier this month, the coalition government also slashed petrol price by Rs12 while the price of diesel was lowered by Rs30.