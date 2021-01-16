Coronavirus: Pakistan reports 2,432 new cases, 45 deaths

ISLAMABAD – At least 45 people lost their lives due to the novel coronavirus infection while 2,432 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Saturday.

According to the latest figures, the number of positive cases has surged to 516,770 while the nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 10,908.

As of Saturday, the total count of active cases is 33,763.

At least 2,793 patients have recovered from the virus in a day while the total number of recoveries stands at 472,099.

Sindh remains at the top in terms of cases followed by Punjab and other regions.

Till now 233,396 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 148,488 in Punjab 62,996 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 39,888 in Islamabad, 18,537 in Balochistan, 8,583 in Azad Kashmir, and 4,882 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

COVID-19 – Erdogan receives Chinese vaccine ... 10:51 PM | 14 Jan, 2021 ANKARA – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine developed ...

Moreover, 4,387 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 3,769 in Sindh, 1,773 in KP, 450 in Islamabad, 238 in Azad Kashmir, 190 in Balochistan, and 101 in GB.

Pakistan has so far conducted 7,326,431 coronavirus tests and 42,422 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours.

Earlier on Friday, the federal government has decided to postpone the reopening of primary schools for a week in wake of the situation of Covid-19.