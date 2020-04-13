PM Imran urges Overseas Pakistanis to help country in critical hour of COVID-19 pandemic
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan describing the Overseas Pakistanis as country’s “source of strength” on Monday urged them to once again help the country during the critical hour of COVID019 pandemic, by donating generously to PM’s COVID Relief Fund at https://t.co/qeOB6qWC93.
“Overseas Pakistani have always been Pakistan’s source of strength. I would like all overseas Pakistanis to once again help Pakistan during this critical time of COVID19 pandemic by donating generously to PM’s COVID Relief Fund at https://t.co/qeOB6qWC93 #Pakistanis4Pakistanis,” the Prime Minister said in a tweet posted on his social media account.
