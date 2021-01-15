9th to 12th classes to start from Monday; primary schools to reopen from Feb 1

ISLAMABAD - Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood on Friday said keeping in view the increase in coronavirus cases, the federal government has decided to postpone the reopening of primary schools for a week while classes from 9th to 12th will start from January 18 as announced earlier.

The minister announced this after attending a high-level meeting held at the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) to review the latest situation of the coronavirus pandemic.

Shafqat Mehmood, after holding a meeting with all the provincial ministers and health officials, said the coronavirus positivity rate is still high in the country that is why the reopening of primary schools have been delayed for a week.

The minister said higher education institutes will resume in-person learning from Feb 1.

More info to follow...