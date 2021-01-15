9th to 12th classes to start from Monday; primary schools to reopen from Feb 1
Share
ISLAMABAD - Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood on Friday said keeping in view the increase in coronavirus cases, the federal government has decided to postpone the reopening of primary schools for a week while classes from 9th to 12th will start from January 18 as announced earlier.
The minister announced this after attending a high-level meeting held at the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) to review the latest situation of the coronavirus pandemic.
Shafqat Mehmood, after holding a meeting with all the provincial ministers and health officials, said the coronavirus positivity rate is still high in the country that is why the reopening of primary schools have been delayed for a week.
The minister said higher education institutes will resume in-person learning from Feb 1.
More info to follow...
- US down to 2,500 troops in Afghanistan, as ordered by Trump01:42 PM | 15 Jan, 2021
- Biden unveils $1.9T plan to stem COVID-19 and steady economy01:18 PM | 15 Jan, 2021
- 9th to 12th classes to start from Monday; primary schools to reopen ...12:39 PM | 15 Jan, 2021
- vivo Y12s debuts in Pakistan with 5000mAh battery, side-mounted ...11:53 AM | 15 Jan, 2021
- Pakistan reports 2,417 new coronavirus cases, 45 deaths in 24 hours11:03 AM | 15 Jan, 2021
- Friends stars Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox team up for COVID-19 ...07:43 PM | 14 Jan, 2021
- Mira Sethi pens a heartfelt note on 34th birthday04:43 PM | 14 Jan, 2021
- Malala Yousafzai opens up about her New Year resolution02:51 PM | 14 Jan, 2021
- Stars who dated in the past11:38 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- COVID-19 – How many vaccine doses Pakistan and neighbouring ...08:34 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- 10 women celebs who lent their star power to UN06:50 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- #2020InReview – Pakistan's initiatives in the year 202010:55 PM | 4 Jan, 2021