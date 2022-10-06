Security forces kill terrorist in Peshawar IBO

10:23 PM | 6 Oct, 2022
Security forces kill terrorist in Peshawar IBO
RAWALPINDI – Security forces killed a terrorist during an intelligence based operation in general area Mattani, Peshawar, said military’s media wing.

During the conduct of operation, intense fire exchange took place between troops and terrorists. Resultantly, one terrorist got killed, said ISPR in a statement.

Weapon and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorist. The killed terrorist remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and killing of innocent citizens.

A day earlier, two Pakistani soldiers were martyred after terrorists targeted a military convoy in general area Hassan Khel, Peshawar district.

ISPR in a statement said that the troops initiated a prompt response, effectively engaged and killed three terrorists.

Lance Naik Muhammad Pannah of Pakistan Army and Sepoy Shamas Ullah of Frontier Constabulary embraced martyrdom while fighting against terrorists.

