06:07 PM | 4 Oct, 2022
Pakistani forces kill four terrorists in Tank operation
Source: File Photo
RAWALPINDI – Security troops killed four terrorists during intense exchange of fire in general area Tank, said military’s media wing on Tuesday.

According to ISPR, troops observed and engaged terrorists’ movement in the area, adding that four terrorists killed during exchange of fire.

Weapons and ammunition was also recovered from the killed terrorists, it said.

The killed terrorists remained actively involved in target killing, kidnapping and extortion in the area, ISPR said.

In late September, two terrorists were killed during an exchange of fire with security forces in Sheikh Badin Mountains, District Lakki Marwat.

The killed terrorists had remained actively involved in target killings and terrorist activities against security forces.

Security forces kill three terrorists in Lakki ... 10:43 PM | 23 Sep, 2022

RAWALPINDI – Two terrorists were killed during an exchange of fire with security forces in Sheikh Badin ...

