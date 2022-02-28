Sania Mirza praises Mohammad Hafeez after Lahore Qalandars’ historic PSL victory

06:32 PM | 28 Feb, 2022
Sania Mirza praises Mohammad Hafeez after Lahore Qalandars’ historic PSL victory
Source: Instagram/Twitter
Share

LAHORE – Sania Mirza, the Indian tennis star and wife of Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik, on Monday showered praises on Lahore Qalandars for his heroic role in his team’s historic victory in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The clinical Qalandars routed Mohammad Rizwan-led Multan Sultans by 42 runs, lifting their maiden trophy in the PSL tournament.

Hafeez remained at centre of the match with his impressive batting and bowling skills. The “Professor” smashed 69 at a time, helping team to recover from early losses after top border failed to set a strong opening stand.

When came to bowling, aggressive Hafeez removed in-form Mohammad Rizwan for 14 at the total score of 36 runs in four overs. The development placed Sultans under pressure and they failed to recover from it.

Following the Qalandar’s victory, Sania Mirza took to Twitter and called Hafeez “great”.

"Hafeez bhai the great [...] Congratulations to you guys .. well done Mohammad Hafeez," Mirza said.

Lahore Qalandars lift maiden PSL trophy 11:15 PM | 27 Feb, 2022

LAHORE — Lahore Qalandars beat Multan Sultans by 42 runs in the final match of the seventh edition of the ...

More From This Category
Pakistani stars celebrate Lahore Qalandars' ...
04:30 PM | 28 Feb, 2022
Russian footballers to play without flag, anthem ...
03:58 PM | 28 Feb, 2022
PSL7: Did PM Imran predict Qalandars’ victory ...
02:37 PM | 28 Feb, 2022
President Alvi, Army Chief Bajwa watch PSL7 final ...
12:18 PM | 28 Feb, 2022
Mohammad Rizwan named captain of PSL7 team of the ...
11:43 AM | 28 Feb, 2022
PSL7 final sparks memes frenzy on Twitter as ...
11:17 AM | 28 Feb, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
‘Black Panther’ star Lupita Nyongo's Karachi trip wins hearts
05:40 PM | 28 Feb, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr