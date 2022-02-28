EBM - Supporting diversity as a consecutive sponsor of SOP Unified Marathon

KARACHI – Pakistan’s leading biscuit brand, EBM, the makers of Peek Freans, continues to support the Special Olympics Pakistan’s Unified Marathon. With this partnership, EBM aims to promote diversity and inclusion of people who are differently abled.

This marathon is renowned for playing its part in the inclusion and empowerment of the differently abled. Held every year, the marathon aims to spread awareness about persons with disabilities, and encourages people to empathize with them. The event took place at EMAAR crescent bay, Karachi.

Shahzain Munir, the Executive Director of EBM said “We are thrilled to be part of a marathon that is a torch-bearer of inclusivity and diversity. These are the values that we intend to inculcate to make Pakistan an all-inclusive country. So, it is an honor for us to be a part of this wonderful cause since it heralds the beginning of a new, and a more compassionate era for Pakistan. We hope to play our part in future such causes too.”

Every year, hundreds of EBM employees participate in the marathon to show their support for the community's differently abled members. EBM has always worked to bring diverse communities together and to spread the message of equality and it aims to continue this investment in the future.