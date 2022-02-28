EBM - Supporting diversity as a consecutive sponsor of SOP Unified Marathon

06:55 PM | 28 Feb, 2022
EBM - Supporting diversity as a consecutive sponsor of SOP Unified Marathon
Share

KARACHI – Pakistan’s leading biscuit brand, EBM, the makers of Peek Freans, continues to support the Special Olympics Pakistan’s Unified Marathon. With this partnership, EBM aims to promote diversity and inclusion of people who are differently abled.

This marathon is renowned for playing its part in the inclusion and empowerment of the differently abled. Held every year, the marathon aims to spread awareness about persons with disabilities, and encourages people to empathize with them. The event took place at EMAAR crescent bay, Karachi.

Shahzain Munir, the Executive Director of EBM said “We are thrilled to be part of a marathon that is a torch-bearer of inclusivity and diversity. These are the values that we intend to inculcate to make Pakistan an all-inclusive country. So, it is an honor for us to be a part of this wonderful cause since it heralds the beginning of a new, and a more compassionate era for Pakistan. We hope to play our part in future such causes too.”

Every year, hundreds of EBM employees participate in the marathon to show their support for the community's differently abled members. EBM has always worked to bring diverse communities together and to spread the message of equality and it aims to continue this investment in the future.

More From This Category
Anti-polio drive kicks off across Pakistan to ...
01:49 PM | 28 Feb, 2022
FM Qureshi says PM Imran to make 'big ...
01:16 PM | 28 Feb, 2022
15 Pakistanis detained for attempting to escape ...
12:47 PM | 28 Feb, 2022
President Alvi, Army Chief Bajwa watch PSL7 final ...
12:18 PM | 28 Feb, 2022
PTI UK leader says corrupt parachuters have taken ...
10:39 AM | 28 Feb, 2022
LIVE: PM Imran Khan addresses Pakistani nation
07:15 PM | 28 Feb, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
‘Black Panther’ star Lupita Nyongo's Karachi trip wins hearts
05:40 PM | 28 Feb, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr