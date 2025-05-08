All remaining PSL 10 matches relocated to Karachi amid security concerns

In a swift and strategic response to the deteriorating security situation, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has officially moved all remaining matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10 to Karachi.

The decision follows an escalation in tensions between Pakistan and India, including a recent wave of drone attacks launched by India on major Pakistani cities—Lahore, Gujranwala, and Rawalpindi. One such drone was intercepted and shot down near the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, prompting immediate concern over the safety of players and spectators.

According to the original schedule, the next leg of the tournament was set to be played at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi. However, following the aerial attacks and the heightened war-like environment, the PCB convened an emergency meeting chaired by its Chairman, Mohsin Naqvi. The meeting, attended by officials from security agencies and other relevant departments, concluded with a unanimous decision to relocate the league’s remaining fixtures to Karachi.

The PCB reaffirmed its commitment to continue the league despite mounting speculation over a potential cancellation. Today’s decision seeks to balance that resolve with necessary caution, prioritizing the security of players, staff, and fans.