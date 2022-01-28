‘Aaya Zalmi’ – Peshawar Zalmi releases anthem for PSL 7

KARACHI – Peshawar Zalmi have unveiled their anthem for the Pakistan Super League 7 (PSL 7) as they clashed with Quetta Gladiators in their first match tonight (January 28).

The song 'Aaya Zalmi' features singers Zar Sanga, Sunny Khan Durrani, Zoha Zuberi, Tayyab Rehman and Zara Madani while Rohail Hyatt is executive producer and Ali Mustafa is music producer.

Directed by Hassan Dawar, the music video also features actors Mahira Khan, Ali Rehman and various players of Zalmi.

According to the video's description on YouTube, the anthem "symbolises 'metaphorical representation of life'" and is about "finding your inner peace and the fight with self to reach one's true potential".