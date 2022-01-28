‘Aaya Zalmi’ – Peshawar Zalmi releases anthem for PSL 7

09:50 PM | 28 Jan, 2022
‘Aaya Zalmi’ – Peshawar Zalmi releases anthem for PSL 7
Share

KARACHI – Peshawar Zalmi have unveiled their anthem for the Pakistan Super League 7 (PSL 7) as they clashed with Quetta Gladiators in their first match tonight (January 28).

The song 'Aaya Zalmi' features singers Zar Sanga, Sunny Khan Durrani, Zoha Zuberi, Tayyab Rehman and Zara Madani while Rohail Hyatt is executive producer and Ali Mustafa is music producer.

Directed by Hassan Dawar, the music video also features actors Mahira Khan, Ali Rehman and various players of Zalmi.

According to the video's description on YouTube, the anthem "symbolises 'metaphorical representation of life'" and is about "finding your inner peace and the fight with self to reach one's true potential".

Atif Aslam, Aima Baig's PSL7 performance draws ... 09:58 PM | 27 Jan, 2022

KARACHI – Pakistani popstars Atif Aslam and Aima Baig enthralled the country with their live performance of the ...

More From This Category
Happy Cow Cheese Pakistan Polo Cup 2022: ...
10:30 PM | 28 Jan, 2022
Zimbabwe’s Brendan Taylor banned from all ...
06:37 PM | 28 Jan, 2022
PCB, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy join hands to ...
01:15 PM | 28 Jan, 2022
PSL 7: Peshawar Zalmi need 191 runs to win ...
07:14 PM | 28 Jan, 2022
ICC U-19 World Cup: Pakistan field first against ...
06:17 PM | 28 Jan, 2022
Atif Aslam, Aima Baig's PSL7 performance draws ...
09:58 PM | 27 Jan, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Spider-Man stars Tobey Maguire and Willem Dafoe break Guinness World Record
07:00 PM | 28 Jan, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr