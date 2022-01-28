Gold price down by Rs450 per tola in Pakistan
10:15 PM | 28 Jan, 2022
KARACHI – The price of gold in Pakistan dropped by Rs450 per tola to Rs126,150 on Friday.
The price of 10 grams also got down by Rs386 as it was traded at Rs108,153 today in the domestic market.
A day earlier, the price of the precious metal witnessed a decrease of Rs550 per tola.
The international gold price also went down by $28 per ounce to $1784.
Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs1,470 per tola and Rs1,260.28 per 10 grams today.
