Atif Aslam, Aima Baig's PSL7 performance draws mixed response

09:58 PM | 27 Jan, 2022
KARACHI – Pakistani popstars Atif Aslam and Aima Baig enthralled the country with their live performance of the anthem of Pakistan Super League (PSL7) at an impressive opening ceremony at the National Stadium on Thursday.

The singers performed the anthem Agay Dekh, out of their heart as they can be seen enjoying the moments while dancing to the tune.

However, social media users have shared mixed response on their performance with some gushing over their performance and others criticising them.

The event began with a documentary shedding light on the journey of cricket in Pakistan. It featured the voice of Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Ramiz Raja.

A message from Prime Minister Imran Khan to PSL teams was also played during the opening ceremony, followed by a stunning fireworks display.

