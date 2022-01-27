Atif Aslam, Aima Baig's PSL7 performance draws mixed response
Share
KARACHI – Pakistani popstars Atif Aslam and Aima Baig enthralled the country with their live performance of the anthem of Pakistan Super League (PSL7) at an impressive opening ceremony at the National Stadium on Thursday.
The singers performed the anthem Agay Dekh, out of their heart as they can be seen enjoying the moments while dancing to the tune.
However, social media users have shared mixed response on their performance with some gushing over their performance and others criticising them.
Aima Baig Supremacy 🌟 https://t.co/Gv0miL48QM— Abdul Ahad Jawaid (@abdulahadjawaid) January 27, 2022
someone get aima baig a hair brush and an iron to press her clothes— 𝔃𝓮𝔂 (ap’s version) (@zeynepshah) January 27, 2022
Aima baig's part was better without any doubt— idc. (@Ritaaaa00) January 27, 2022
Opening ceremony of #PSL7 was just amazing. Brilliant fireworks at NSK nd beautiful performance by Atif Aslam n Aima Baig. 👏🏾♥️— HuNaiن Bٹ (@hunain_razzaq18) January 27, 2022
Atif Aslam & Aima Baig Rocked the floor #PSL2022 #LevelHai pic.twitter.com/SoV8TSxhUW— Zaki (@zakiblogs) January 27, 2022
The event began with a documentary shedding light on the journey of cricket in Pakistan. It featured the voice of Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Ramiz Raja.
A message from Prime Minister Imran Khan to PSL teams was also played during the opening ceremony, followed by a stunning fireworks display.
PSL 7 kicks off with colorful opening ceremony in ... 09:53 AM | 27 Jan, 2022
KARACHI – The seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) kicked off in Karachi on Saturday with a ...
- Subsidy on Gossiplor (BP ropes) for control of Pink Bollworm on cotton07:46 AM | 27 Jan, 2022
- New varieties of cotton, definite increase in yield05:51 AM | 25 Jan, 2022
- Vertical farming and its benefits06:01 PM | 21 Jan, 2022
- Wheat production competition for the year 2021-202210:13 PM | 17 Jan, 2022
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Southern Command War Games: Pakistan Army chief visits Multan Garrison10:55 PM | 27 Jan, 2022
- Gold price drops by Rs550 per tola in Pakistan10:35 PM | 27 Jan, 2022
- India hosts first Central Asia summit with focus on Afghanistan10:19 PM | 27 Jan, 2022
-
-
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Famous Figures We Lost in 202107:03 PM | 31 Dec, 2021