Gold price drops by Rs550 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – The price of gold in Pakistan dropped by Rs550 per tola on Thursday, closing at Rs126,000 per tola.

The price of 10 grams also got down by Rs472 as it was traded at Rs108,539 today in the domestic market.

A day earlier, the price of the precious metal witnessed an increase of Rs500 per tola.

The international gold price also witnessed a downward trend as its price decreased by $33 per ounce to reach $1,812.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs1,450 per tola and Rs1,243.14 per 10 grams today.