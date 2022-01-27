Gold price drops by Rs550 per tola in Pakistan
Web Desk
10:35 PM | 27 Jan, 2022
Gold price drops by Rs550 per tola in Pakistan
Share

KARACHI – The price of gold in Pakistan dropped by Rs550 per tola on Thursday, closing at Rs126,000 per tola.

The price of 10 grams also got down by Rs472 as it was traded at Rs108,539 today in the domestic market.

A day earlier, the price of the precious metal witnessed an increase of Rs500 per tola.

The international gold price also witnessed a downward trend as its price decreased by $33 per ounce to reach $1,812.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs1,450 per tola and Rs1,243.14 per 10 grams today.

More From This Category
Political appointments in power sector causing ...
08:22 PM | 27 Jan, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 27 January 2022
08:39 AM | 27 Jan, 2022
Gold price jumps Rs500 per tola in Pakistan
09:40 PM | 26 Jan, 2022
IMF defers sixth review of bailout package for ...
11:43 AM | 26 Jan, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 26 January 2022
08:41 AM | 26 Jan, 2022
Dollar gains 23 paisas against rupee in interbank ...
10:27 PM | 25 Jan, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Atif Aslam, Aima Baig's PSL7 performance draws mixed response
09:58 PM | 27 Jan, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr