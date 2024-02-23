PLS 2024, Match 9: Multan Sultans lock horns with Peshawar Zalmi today

MULTAN – Confident Multan Sultans are all set to lock horns with Peshawar Zalmi in ninth match of the Pakistan Super League season nine (PSL 9) at Multan Cricket Stadium today (Friday).
Mohammad Rizwan-led Sultans aim to continue their winning streak as they won all the three matches they have played so far while Zalmi are at the lowest position in the points table as they have suffered defeat in their both matches.
A day earlier, Quetta Gladiators trumped Islamabad United in a low-scoring game after putting on a clinical bowling performance. Gladiators have now won three games on the trot. Mohammad Wasim Jnr and Abrar Ahmed helped restrict Islamabad United to a modest total which was chased in 18.2 overs with three wickets in bag. Rilee Rossouw anchored the chase with calmness and bagged Player of the Match award.
The Sultans vs Zalmi match will start at 7 pm.
PSL 2024 Squads:
Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (c/wk), Dawid Malan, Reeza Hendricks, Khushdil Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Yasir Khan, David Willey, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ali, Shahnawaz Dahani
Peshawar Zalmi: Saim Ayub, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Haris (wk), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Rovman Powell, Asif Ali, Dan Mousley, Aamer Jamal, Luke Wood, Mohammad Zeeshan, Salman Irshad
Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 23, 2024 (Friday)
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.5 for buying and 282.45 for selling.
Euro comes down to 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 351.5 for buying, and 355 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 75.95 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.25.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.5
|282.45
|Euro
|EUR
|301
|304
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|351.5
|355
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.95
|76.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.25
|75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.88
|751.88
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.89
|39.29
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.38
|40.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.76
|36.11
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.79
|917.79
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.60
|59.2
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.68
|173.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.53
|734.53
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.43
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.53
|26.83
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317.87
|320.87
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.79
|7.94
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.