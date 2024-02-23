PLS 2024, Match 9: Multan Sultans lock horns with Peshawar Zalmi today

MULTAN – Confident Multan Sultans are all set to lock horns with Peshawar Zalmi in ninth match of the Pakistan Super League season nine (PSL 9) at Multan Cricket Stadium today (Friday).

Mohammad Rizwan-led Sultans aim to continue their winning streak as they won all the three matches they have played so far while Zalmi are at the lowest position in the points table as they have suffered defeat in their both matches.

A day earlier, Quetta Gladiators trumped Islamabad United in a low-scoring game after putting on a clinical bowling performance. Gladiators have now won three games on the trot. Mohammad Wasim Jnr and Abrar Ahmed helped restrict Islamabad United to a modest total which was chased in 18.2 overs with three wickets in bag. Rilee Rossouw anchored the chase with calmness and bagged Player of the Match award.

The Sultans vs Zalmi match will start at 7 pm.

PSL 2024 Squads:

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (c/wk), Dawid Malan, Reeza Hendricks, Khushdil Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Yasir Khan, David Willey, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ali, Shahnawaz Dahani

Peshawar Zalmi: Saim Ayub, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Haris (wk), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Rovman Powell, Asif Ali, Dan Mousley, Aamer Jamal, Luke Wood, Mohammad Zeeshan, Salman Irshad