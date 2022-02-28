PM Imran Khan announces to cut petrol, electricity prices in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday announced decrease in petroleum and electricity prices, providing a sigh of relief to public amid growing inflation.

In a televised address, the premier said that petrol and diesel prices will be reduced by Rs10 per litre while power tariff will be cut by Rs5 per unit.

He said that petroleum and electricity prices will not be jacked up until next budget of fiscal year 2022-23.

In order to straighten technology sector in Pakistan, the premier announced 100% tax exemption for IT sector and freelancers.

The announcement of relief package comes as the Opposition is trying to put pressure on the government due to what it called bad governance. PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has launched an anti-government long march while Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an alliance of opposition parties, is vowing to table no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan in the parliament.

Khan said that youth will be given interest-free loans under Kamyab Jawan Programme, adding that amount given to families under Ehsaas Cash Programme has been increased by Rs2,000 to Rs14,000.

Earlier, Country's Information Minister Chaudhary Fawad Hussain confirmed the development on Twitter. He said the premier will take the nation into confidence about economic and international challenges in the wake of ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Reports in local media quoting sources said Khan will also brief the nation on his position on Pakistan’s foreign policy.

Prime minister reportedly convened a meeting of his economic team at his Banigala residence on Sunday and after consulting his economic team.

Khan’s decision to take the nation into confidence comes days after he visited Moscow. PM called on Putin at the Kremlin last week. The two sides discussed the main aspects of bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on current regional topics, including developments in South Asia, per reports.

Meanwhile, petroleum prices are also expected to rise in South Asian country as Moscow’s invasion surged international oil prices above $100 a barrel for the first time since 2014.

Pakistan’s inflation rate is mainly driven by the demand factors as well as international commodity prices, exchange rate, seasonal factors, and economic agents’ expectations concerning the future developments of these indicators.