Archbishop of Canterbury, UK ambassador call on Pakistan Army chief
RAWALPINDI – Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury (ABC), Head of the Church of England and Christian Turner, British High Commissioner, called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ, said military’s media wing in a statement on Monday.
During the meeting matters of mutual interest, religious and inter-faith harmony were discussed, according to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).
COAS Bajwa acknowledged the role of Christian brethren not only towards creation of Pakistan but also for their contributions towards its progress.
He appreciated role of various institutions in the fields of education, health and public welfare being managed by Christian community across Pakistan.
He especially acknowledged their contributions in defence of motherland as part of Pakistan Armed Forces.
Archbishop acknowledged Pakistan Army's efforts in combatting terrorism and providing secure environment to the minorities in the country.
He also pledged that the Christian community shall contribute whole heartedly towards public welfare.
The Archbishop of Canterbury arrived at the Lahore airport on Friday on a three-day visit to Pakistan. He was received by Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council and Special Representative of the Prime Minister for Interfaith-Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi and President of the Church of Pakistan Bishop Azad Marshal.
During his visit, the Archbishop would meet the President Dr Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, foreign minister and various religious and political leaders.
